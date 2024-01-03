en English
K-Pop

BTS: Charting the Meteoric Rise and Global Impact of a K-pop Phenomenon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Embarking on a journey from their local South Korean music scene to international stardom, the seven-member boy band BTS has left indelible footprints on the global music landscape. Comprising of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS debuted in 2013 with their hip-hop track “No More Dream”. The band has since diversified their musical prowess across various genres, delivering a refreshing twist in every composition.

Ascend in Popularity

Despite an initially modest reception, the group’s popularity witnessed a steep incline between late 2015 and 2016. Chart-topping hits like “RUN”, “DOPE”, “Spring Day”, and “Blood Sweats & Tears” captivated South Korean audiences, paving the way for BTS’s international breakthrough with the 2017’s release of “DNA”. The group’s increasing album sales over time bear testament to their escalating trajectory.

Global Influence and Recognition

BTS’s success isn’t confined to Korea or Asia. Their music has resonated globally, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. The group set records in music charts, embarked on world tours, and made its presence felt at major American music awards shows, reflecting the growing global influence of K-pop. The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) recognized BTS’s success in 2017 and featured the group in performances from 2018 onwards, marking a significant milestone for K-pop’s recognition in the American music industry.

BTS’s Hiatus and Exciting Future Projects

In 2022, BTS announced a hiatus to fulfill their military service obligations in Korea, with plans to reconvene in 2025. Band member Jin recently shared a video teasing his return to music after completing his mandatory service, expressing his excitement to meet fans again. Other members, including J-Hope, Suga, and V, have also enlisted or are expected to enlist soon.

Adding to the anticipation, Jungkook is gearing up to release his first solo album, GOLDEN, featuring all English songs. The album, set to release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST, includes collaborations with renowned global artists such as Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and David Steward. The album reflects Jungkook’s ‘golden’ moments, with special stage performances and appearances planned alongside its release.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

