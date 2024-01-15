en English
Music

BTS’ ‘Black Swan’ Soars to 500 Million Views Amid Members’ Military Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
In the realm of global pop culture, South Korean boy band BTS continues to break records and set new standards. Their music video for ‘Black Swan’ has now surpassed the 500-million-view mark on YouTube, etching it as the 17th video from the septet to achieve this feat. This staggering accomplishment comes at a time when the majority of the group’s members are serving their mandatory military service, further underscoring their enduring influence.

A Serendipitous Release

Launched without prior announcement on March 5, 2020, ‘Black Swan’ is a track from their highly acclaimed album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. The song delves into the inner torment of an artist, the dread of losing their fervour for their craft – a theme that resonates deeply with both the band members and their fans, known as the ARMY. The video’s unexpected release and its poignant subject matter struck a chord with viewers worldwide, propelling it to viral status.

Fan Celebrations and Acclaim

The achievement of ‘Black Swan’ reaching half a billion views sparked widespread celebrations among the BTS ARMY on social media. Amid the jubilation, fans have lavished particular praise on the video’s theatrical setting and the group’s dance performance. Jimin, renowned for his contemporary dance skills, received special commendation for his performance in the video.

Art Film and Military Service Updates

Before releasing the ‘Black Swan’ music video, BIGHIT MUSIC provided fans with an artistic treat in the form of an art film. Performed by the MN Dance Company, the film offers an interpretative dance rendition of the song’s themes. The record label has also kept fans abreast of the military service status of members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who have completed their initial five-week training. Fans were guided to use the Weverse platform for correspondence with the members, as opposed to sending letters or gifts.

Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

