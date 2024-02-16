Brittany Howard Soars with New Album 'What Now' and Upcoming Tour

When Brittany Howard stepped onto the stage of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' it wasn't just another performance. It was a vibrant showcase of her new disco-leaning track 'Prove It to You', a piece from her latest album 'What Now'. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, not only captivated the audience but also announced her upcoming album and tour. This moment marked a significant milestone in Howard's career, signaling a new chapter filled with anticipation and success.

Advertisment

A New Chapter Unfolds

Brittany Howard, since her rise to fame with Alabama Shakes in 2012, has been a force of nature in the music industry. Her solo debut 'Jaime' in 2019, named after her late sister, received widespread acclaim, securing several Grammy nominations. It was a raw, introspective project that showcased Howard's versatility and depth as an artist. Fast forward to her latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', Howard continues to evolve, this time embracing a disco-infused sound that promises to get audiences on their feet. The performance of 'Prove It to You' was not only a display of her musical prowess but also an invitation to explore the themes of her new album 'What Now'.

A Look into 'What Now'

Advertisment

The album 'What Now', available now, has already garnered critical acclaim for its bold exploration of genres and emotive lyricism. Howard's decision to sign with Island Records for this project has allowed her an expansive creative freedom, resulting in a work that is both personal and universally relatable. Beyond the music, Howard's influence extends into the realm of animation, as she is set to voice the lead role in the upcoming Netflix animated film 'Thelma the Unicorn'. This multifaceted approach to her career highlights Howard's relentless pursuit of artistic expression, in whatever form it may take.

On the Road Again

The announcement of a new tour is perhaps the most exciting news for fans eager to experience Howard's electrifying performances live. With a scheduled performance in Birmingham, Alabama, amongst other locations, fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness Howard's evolution as an artist firsthand. The tour not only supports her album 'What Now' but also serves as a testament to her growth, from the frontwoman of Alabama Shakes to a solo artist unafraid to push boundaries and explore new musical landscapes.

In essence, Brittany Howard's recent performance and announcements signal a bold step forward in her career. With a new album that challenges genre conventions, an upcoming tour, and a role in an animated feature, Howard continues to prove her versatility and influence in the music industry. As fans and critics alike await what's next, one thing is certain: Brittany Howard remains a compelling force, constantly redefining what it means to be an artist in today's world.