Brittany Howard: A Journey of Creativity and Personal Growth

Brittany Howard, the former frontwoman of Alabama Shakes, has taken a reflective turn in her career, embracing her creative process and personal growth in her upcoming album, 'What Now'. The album, set to release on February 9th, is her second solo venture and her first under the Island Records label.

Exploring the Depths of Creativity

Written during the pandemic isolation in a Nashville rental home, the album signals a shift in Howard's approach to music. More than just a collection of tracks, 'What Now' is a testament to Howard's maturing creative process. It's about a break from touring, connecting with nature, and finding new creativity unhampered by genre constraints or expectations of perfection.

Even as she forges new paths in her music, Howard is also exploring a more balanced lifestyle. She speaks of valuing simplicity and relationships over success and accolades. Non-musical hobbies like fishing and boat repair, along with dreams of owning a farm, reflect her newfound appreciation for a slower, simpler life.

Heartbreak and Self-Reflection

The album's central theme revolves around heartbreak and a deep examination of her romantic patterns. Howard, an only child, acknowledges her tendency to withdraw from relationships - a pattern she's exploring and confronting in her latest work. Her lyrics are fiercely honest, and the music mirrors her urgency to understand and express these complex feelings.

As she looks toward the future, Howard is open to exploring new genres, including metal, a genre she's been interested in since her school days. Despite her non-musical pursuits and personal introspection, music remains at the heart of Brittany Howard's journey, a journey that continues to evolve and inspire.