Britney Spears Denies Music Comeback Rumors, Prefers Ghostwriting

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Britney Spears, the celebrated pop diva, through a candid Instagram post, has rebuffed rumors about her return to the music industry. She stated emphatically that she will not be partaking in any new music projects, thereby dismissing reports of her collaborating with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels for a new album. The news had ignited anticipation among fans who had been waiting for fresh music from the star since her last release, ‘Mind Your Business’ with Will.i.am.

Ghostwriting Over Singing

Spears, contrary to rumors, has been channeling her songwriting prowess into ghostwriting. The pop icon has been crafting lyrics for others, with over 20 songs under her belt in the past two years. Her decision to stay behind the scenes, she stated, is a part of her journey towards self-discovery and stepping away from the pressures of meeting other’s expectations.

The Woman in Me

Spears also addressed the controversy around her memoir, ‘The Woman In Me,’ which she affirmed was released with her full consent. The memoir, selling 1.1 million copies in the US in its first week, is a testament to her popularity and the public’s interest in her personal journey. It is in this memoir that she first hinted at her inclination to step away from the spotlight and the music industry.

Fans React to Spears’ Decision

Fans have expressed mixed feelings about the pop diva’s resolve to step away from music. While significant sections are eager for new music, others have chosen to respect her decision. Spears’ last significant musical contribution was her comeback single ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John in August 2022, following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Music United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

