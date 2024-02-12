Bret Michaels' Parti-Gras 2024 Tour: A Star-Studded Musical Extravaganza

Bret Michaels, the iconic frontman of Poison, is gearing up for a musical extravaganza that promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic tailgate bashes, filled with good vibes and positive energy. Michaels' Parti-Gras 2024 tour, presented by Live Nation, is set to kick off on June 9 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The six-city limited-date run of the festival features an impressive lineup of artists. Country star Chris Janson, former Eagles member Don Felder, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame nominee Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, will be joining Michaels on stage. The high-energy voice of Twisted Sister, Dee Snider, will also be adding his unique flair to the mix.

Tour Dates and Locations

The Parti-Gras 2024 tour will commence on June 9 in Noblesville, Indiana, and will make stops in five other cities before concluding in Gilford, New Hampshire. Fans in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will have the opportunity to see Michaels perform in his hometown on July 12.

Tickets and Meet & Greet Opportunities

Presale tickets for the Parti-Gras 2024 tour are available starting today, and general on-sale begins this Friday. Michaels is also offering VIP Meet & Greet tickets for those who want an exclusive opportunity to meet the legendary performer.

Michaels is known for his philanthropic work and dedication to honoring veterans and hometown heroes. This tour is no exception, as Michaels promises to deliver a night of fun, hit music, and positive energy dedicated to the men and women who have served the country.

In Michaels' own words, "This is a celebration of music, a party, and a good time for the fans." With a star-studded lineup of artists and a commitment to creating an unforgettable experience, the Parti-Gras 2024 tour is shaping up to be the event of the summer.

