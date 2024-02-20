Breaking Benjamin Rocks Dothan: A Night with Icons and Rising Stars

Imagine a night where the air vibrates with electricity, anticipation, and the raw energy of rock music. This is not just any concert; it's a musical rendezvous set to ignite the Dothan Civic Center come Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. The spotlight shines on Breaking Benjamin, a band that has etched its name into the annals of hard rock and alternative music, accompanied by the equally compelling presence of Daughtry and Keith Wallen, a talent whose journey from backing vocals to center stage is a story of artistry and passion.

The Lineup: Titans and Trailblazers

Breaking Benjamin, a name synonymous with the post-grunge scene of the early 2000s, especially known for their hit 'So Cold', is returning to the stage, promising an evening of anthems that have defined a generation. Joining them is Daughtry, a band that has carved its path through the rock genre with its compelling narratives and powerful performances. Adding a layer of intrigue to the night is Keith Wallen, whose solo endeavors have showcased his versatility and depth as an artist. Together, they form a trifecta of talent that promises an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Tickets: Mark Your Calendars

The anticipation is palpable, and the countdown begins now. Tickets for this monumental event will go on sale on Friday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through the Dothan Civic Center's website. Fans are encouraged to act swiftly, as the chance to witness this blend of iconic hits and fresh solo tracks in one night is a rare opportunity. Whether you're a long-time follower of Breaking Benjamin or have recently discovered the compelling solos of Keith Wallen, this concert is a testament to the enduring allure and transformative power of rock music.

A Night to Remember

As the date approaches, Dothan becomes more than just a city; it transforms into a beacon for music lovers, drawing fans from all corners with the promise of a night filled with emotion, energy, and the timeless appeal of rock. The Dothan Civic Center, known for hosting a diverse array of events, is poised to add another memorable chapter to its history with this concert. Attendees can expect an evening where the air is thick with anticipation, the music resonates with the stories of our lives, and the connection between artist and audience is palpable.

As the final note fades into the night, the concert at the Dothan Civic Center will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attend. Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, and Keith Wallen are not just performing; they are weaving a tapestry of memories that will be cherished by fans for years to come. This event is not just a concert; it's a celebration of music, a gathering of communities, and a showcase of the enduring spirit of rock.