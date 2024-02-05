Boygenius Makes Fashion and Political Statement at Event

At a recent event, the members of the music group Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, made a bold fashion and political statement. Their coordinated outfits, custom-designed by Thom Browne, were not just high fashion; they served as a lyrical reference and a nod to their engagement with social and political issues.

Music and Fashion Merge

The trio's matching suits, adorned with pink boutonnieres, were a nod to one of their song lyrics, "I'll be the boy with the pink carnation," from the track "We're In Love." This line is not just a poetic flourish; it draws inspiration from Marty Robbins' 1957 hit "A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)." The choice of a pink carnation also pays homage to musician Elliott Smith. Smith was asked to remove a pink carnation from his suit at the 1998 Oscars, according to Lucy Dacus, a detail that adds a layer of depth to Boygenius's fashion choice.

Song Lyrics and Social Advocacy

But the group's statement extended beyond the realm of music and fashion. In addition to their cleverly coordinated outfits, the trio wore red pins bearing the message "Ceasefire Now." This accessory was a clear call to advocate for a cease-fire in Gaza, demonstrating Boygenius's commitment to engaging with pressing social and political issues. Their fashion choice was not just a tribute to their musical influences but also a platform to voice their stance on global affairs.

Artists Using Their Platform

Boygenius is not alone in using their platform for advocacy. Other artists have also leveraged their visibility to call for peace and social justice. The trend of artists intertwining their work with activism underscores the potential of art to spark conversation and inspire change. In the case of Boygenius, their matching suits and red pins served as a powerful statement of their solidarity with the people of Gaza and their commitment to using their platform to amplify important social issues.