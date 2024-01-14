Boy Named Banjo’s Ford Garrard Marries Taylor Davis in Nashville Elegance

It was an evening of romance and music as Ford Garrard, the bass player for the band Boy Named Banjo, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Davis in an elegant wedding in Nashville, Tennessee. The city known for its vibrant music scene served as a fitting backdrop for a couple whose journey has been intertwined with melodies and harmonies.

A Weekend of Celebration

The wedding festivities began with a welcome party at a rooftop bar, setting the tone for the unforgettable weekend. The highlight of the event was the traditional ceremony at St. George’s Episcopal Church. There, the bride, resplendent in a Lela Rose A-frame dress, walked down the aisle to the strains of ‘Trumpet Voluntary’ by Jeremiah Clarke. A personal touch was added with a performance from Garrard’s opera singer cousin, Eleanor Garrard. Adding to the sentimentality, the bride adorned her bouquet with her great, great grandmother’s brooch, a symbol of the enduring legacy of love.

The Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Touches

In the presence of their loved ones, the couple exchanged traditional vows. Yet, they also embraced a moment of intimacy with a private exchange during their first look before the ceremony. This gesture was a reflection of their personal journey, a testament to their unique bond.

A Night at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The afterparty, held at the iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, was a spectacle in itself. Merlot velvet decor, flickering candles, and crystal chandeliers created an atmosphere of sophistication and warmth. A jazz trio provided the soundtrack to the evening, while the couple’s first dance was to ‘Heart in Motion,’ a significant song from Garrard’s band, performed live by the band members.

A Love Story Set to Music

The couple’s romance can be traced back to their days at Belmont University, where their paths first crossed. However, it was a chance encounter at a bar in East Nashville that reignited the spark. Garrard proposed on Davis’ birthday during a walk on his family farm, setting the stage for their wedding. Now, as newlyweds, they plan to honeymoon in Italy, looking forward to indulging in pasta and wine, continuing their symphony of love.