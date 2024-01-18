Boy George's Life Story to be Chronicled in 55 Million Biopic 'Karma Chameleon'

The canvas of the music industry and LGBTQi advocacy is set to be enriched by a biopic depicting the life of iconic musician Boy George. With a budget of 55 million, the film titled Karma Chameleon will illuminate his journey from punk roots to pop stardom and his ascent as a daring figure in both music and the LGBTQi community.

Advertisment

From Punk Roots to Pop Stardom

The film will delve into Boy George's upbringing within a working-class Irish Catholic family in South London. It will expound on his transformation from punk beginnings to pop superstardom, a journey that saw him grace the cover of Newsweek magazine. Moreover, the biopic will shed light on his secret, ill-fated romance with Culture Club bandmate Jon Moss, a relationship that inspired many of the band's hit songs.

Changes in Direction and Casting

Advertisment

Initially announced in April 2021 with Sacha Gervasi directing and Jessica de Rothschild producing, the film has since taken a different path. Gervasi is no longer involved, and a new script is under development to create a more expansive film incorporating 'pop fantasy elements.' The producers are currently on the hunt for rising stars to portray Boy George and Jon Moss. Names such as Barry Keoghan and Jonathan Bailey have been floated as potential candidates.

Parallel Endeavours and Other News

Alongside the development of the biopic, Boy George is prepping for a role in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, scheduled to run until May. The article also highlights Gary Barlow's foray into property development and Frank Skinner's predilection for taking the Tube due to his enjoyment of fan interactions. Additionally, it previews a new reality TV show, Married To The Game, which will feature WAG Catherine Harding and her wedding preparations with footballer Jorginho, among other WAGs and their lifestyles.