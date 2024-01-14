en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Boy George Reflects on Elton John’s Support and His Disappointment with Tina Turner

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Boy George Reflects on Elton John’s Support and His Disappointment with Tina Turner

When pop icon Boy George found himself grappling with drug addiction in the mid-1980s, it was fellow musician Elton John who extended a supportive hand. John, having navigated his own tumultuous journey with substance abuse, empathized with George’s battle and invited him to a concert at Wembley Arena—an act of support that George recently discussed while promoting his memoir, ‘Karma.’

Elton John’s Support

Boy George, born George Alan O’Dowd, was catapulted to fame as the lead singer of the band Culture Club. However, with the spotlight came the pressures, and George succumbed to heroin addiction. It was during this time that Elton John, a man who had his own past struggles with drugs and alcohol, reached out to George.

John’s gesture was not just about offering a night of music. He introduced George to Tina Turner, a fellow Buddhist like George. However, the encounter did not go as George had hoped.

A Disappointing Encounter

Despite being what he describes as the ‘biggest Tina Turner fan on the planet,’ the encounter was a disappointment for the singer. Turner was not pleasant to him, leaving an indelible mark on George. Reflecting back, he considered the possibility that Turner might have disapproved of his past drug use.

‘Karma’: A Candid Reflection

Boy George delves deeper into these events and more in his memoir, ‘Karma.’ The book traces his life from his childhood in an Irish-Catholic family, his experiences in the London music scene, his time with the band, his relationship with drummer Jon Moss, and his interactions with celebrities like Madonna, Prince, and members of the British royal family.

In ‘Karma,’ George expresses love for the people he’s written about and contemplates the importance of being nice. He acknowledges that there have been times he wasn’t friendly himself. But his journey, filled with struggle and redemption, and the support he received from the likes of Elton John, serve as a testament to the transformative power of kindness and understanding.

0
Music
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
6 mins ago
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Set to Ignite the 801 Stage
On February 1, at 7:30 p.m., the vibrant and pulsating 801 Media Center in Fort Smith will resonate with the soul-stirring melodies of Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. The band, led by the enigmatic River Shook, is returning to the 801 stage after a hiatus since their last performance in January 2019. Tickets for the
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Set to Ignite the 801 Stage
UMG's Job Cuts and Move to Artist-Centric Model: A New Chapter in the Music Industry
40 mins ago
UMG's Job Cuts and Move to Artist-Centric Model: A New Chapter in the Music Industry
AUR The Band: Rising to Global Fame with 'Tu Hai Kahan' & Zayn Malik Collab
48 mins ago
AUR The Band: Rising to Global Fame with 'Tu Hai Kahan' & Zayn Malik Collab
Marika Hackman's 'Big Sigh': A Deep Dive into Introspection and the Human Condition
16 mins ago
Marika Hackman's 'Big Sigh': A Deep Dive into Introspection and the Human Condition
Greta Van Fleet's 'Starcatcher': A Declaration of Musical Independence
34 mins ago
Greta Van Fleet's 'Starcatcher': A Declaration of Musical Independence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Skip 2024 Grammy Awards Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
37 mins ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Skip 2024 Grammy Awards Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
49 seconds
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
3 mins
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
6 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
7 mins
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
7 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
8 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
8 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app