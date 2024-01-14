Boy George Reflects on Elton John’s Support and His Disappointment with Tina Turner

When pop icon Boy George found himself grappling with drug addiction in the mid-1980s, it was fellow musician Elton John who extended a supportive hand. John, having navigated his own tumultuous journey with substance abuse, empathized with George’s battle and invited him to a concert at Wembley Arena—an act of support that George recently discussed while promoting his memoir, ‘Karma.’

Elton John’s Support

Boy George, born George Alan O’Dowd, was catapulted to fame as the lead singer of the band Culture Club. However, with the spotlight came the pressures, and George succumbed to heroin addiction. It was during this time that Elton John, a man who had his own past struggles with drugs and alcohol, reached out to George.

John’s gesture was not just about offering a night of music. He introduced George to Tina Turner, a fellow Buddhist like George. However, the encounter did not go as George had hoped.

A Disappointing Encounter

Despite being what he describes as the ‘biggest Tina Turner fan on the planet,’ the encounter was a disappointment for the singer. Turner was not pleasant to him, leaving an indelible mark on George. Reflecting back, he considered the possibility that Turner might have disapproved of his past drug use.

‘Karma’: A Candid Reflection

Boy George delves deeper into these events and more in his memoir, ‘Karma.’ The book traces his life from his childhood in an Irish-Catholic family, his experiences in the London music scene, his time with the band, his relationship with drummer Jon Moss, and his interactions with celebrities like Madonna, Prince, and members of the British royal family.

In ‘Karma,’ George expresses love for the people he’s written about and contemplates the importance of being nice. He acknowledges that there have been times he wasn’t friendly himself. But his journey, filled with struggle and redemption, and the support he received from the likes of Elton John, serve as a testament to the transformative power of kindness and understanding.