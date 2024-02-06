Boy George Opens Up about Past Obsession with David Bowie and Current Projects

In a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Boy George, the iconic 62-year-old singer, made a surprising revelation about his past. Known for his flamboyant persona and groundbreaking music, Boy George admitted he once stalked his late idol, David Bowie, even waiting outside Bowie's house to catch a glimpse of his choice of shoes.

Boy George's Fascination with Bowie

While this admission may come as a shock to many, Boy George elaborated on his deep admiration for Bowie. Recounting his interactions with his idol, he spoke of a missed opportunity to appear in Bowie's 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, an incident that deepened his respect for the legendary musician. Boy George also shared a comparison Bowie made between him and avant-garde performer Klaus Nomi, a comment that initially infuriated him, but later he recognized it as a high compliment.

In an enduring testament to his admiration for Bowie, Boy George revealed that he had Bowie's name tattooed on his arm. Following Bowie's passing in 2016, Boy George penned a tribute to the musician, further emphasizing his deep respect and admiration for his idol.

Boy George's Recent Endeavours

Beyond his reminiscence about Bowie, Boy George gave insight into his current projects. He proudly promoted his role in the Broadway musical 'Moulin Rouge', expressing excitement about his scheduled 100 performances. He also discussed his collaboration with Ariana DeBose on the new Argylle movie soundtrack. Recalling his Grammy win with Culture Club in 1984, where he famously thanked America for recognizing 'a good drag queen', he reminisced about the controversy his acceptance speech stirred.