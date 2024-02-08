Box Arena: The New Pulse of Carlisle's Music Scene

On the bustling streets of Carlisle, a new music hotspot, the Box Arena, has emerged as an epicenter for the city's vibrant cultural scene. Since its grand opening on October 21, the venue has been a veritable hive of activity, playing host to an eclectic mix of events. From pulsating music nights and heart-racing target wrestling matches to under-18 club nights, the Box Arena has been successfully engaging a diverse audience for over three months.

Success of Under-18 Club Nights

One of the standout successes of the venue has been the under-18 club nights. These events have been greeted with a wave of positive feedback from attendees and parents alike. The success has prompted the venue to plan for more frequent events catering to the youth of Carlisle, underlining their commitment to providing a safe and engaging environment for young people to socialize and enjoy music.

Upcoming Events

In the spirit of continuing to cater to a wide audience, the Box Arena has a series of exciting events lined up. An under-18 event organized by 'We are Bounce' is scheduled for February 16, with tickets available on Skiddle. Fans of chart-topping DJ Billy Gillies, known for his single 'DNA (Loving You)', recently enjoyed a sold-out performance at the venue.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, the Box Arena is set to host an event with renowned DJ Alan Fitzpatrick over the Easter weekend. Tickets for this much-anticipated event are already on sale, promising an enthralling experience for music fans. Beyond this, the venue's calendar is packed with an array of events including Thunder vs Fort Wayne on February 8, Monster Jam on February 24-25, Winter Jam on March 3, Blake Shelton on April 5, Harlem Globetrotters on April 20, PBR on April 25, and Jeff Dunham on August 17. With such a diverse line-up, the Box Arena is truly setting the stage for a vibrant and inclusive cultural scene in Carlisle.