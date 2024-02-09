Bowie's Unrealized Dream: The Record Label That Never Was

David Bowie, the Starman who navigated the cosmos of music with his otherworldly sound and chameleonic persona, once contemplated the unlikeliest of ventures: launching his own record label. In the midst of his meteoric rise, Bowie found himself captivated by the potential to nurture burgeoning talent and wield creative control.

The underground music scene in London, a vibrant and diverse universe of intimate performances and emerging artists, served as the backdrop to Bowie's formative years. This world of indie rock and experimental electronic music offered a space for musical exploration and fostered a closer connection between artist and audience. It was here that Bowie's commitment to supporting new talent was cemented.

In a 1990 interview, Bowie revealed the names of three artists who would have graced the roster of his unrealized label: avant-garde composer Glenn Branca, no wave rockers Sonic Youth, and noise-pop outfit Pixies. This eclectic mix of musicians showcased Bowie's keen awareness and appreciation for the new and underground music scenes.

The Time-Consuming Nature of the Music Business

Despite the allure of creative control and the opportunity to support independent music, Bowie ultimately decided against establishing his own record label. He expressed concern that the time-consuming nature of running a label would encroach on his ability to create music as an artist. This decision demonstrates Bowie's unwavering dedication to his craft and his understanding of the delicate balance between business and artistry.

Bowie's fleeting consideration of starting a record label offers a glimpse into the mind of an artist constantly seeking new avenues of expression and support for emerging talent. Although the label never materialized, Bowie's awareness and appreciation for the underground music scene remain an integral part of his lasting legacy.

The Legacy of a Music Icon and His Enduring Commitment to Emerging Talent

David Bowie, the enigmatic music legend who considered launching his own record label, continues to inspire generations of artists with his individualistic sound and constant reinvention. The underground music scene in London, where Bowie's commitment to supporting new talent took root, remains a vital space for emerging artists and musical exploration.

Though the record label that could have been never saw the light of day, Bowie's appreciation for avant-garde composer Glenn Branca, no wave rockers Sonic Youth, and noise-pop outfit Pixies serves as a testament to his enduring commitment to staying current in the music industry. Bowie's brush with the business side of music may have been brief, but its impact echoes through the halls of the underground music scene and the hearts of artists who dare to push the boundaries of sound.