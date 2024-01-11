Boda Boda Rider’s Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool

In the bustling streets of Githurai 45 in Kenya, a familiar voice rings out over a Bluetooth speaker, inviting customers to update their Airtel line and receive free data. This voice, enigmatically resonant yet physically anonymous, belongs to Simon Richoh, a boda boda rider and the unacknowledged creator of an iconic voiceover that has swept across the country.

The Unintended Rise of a Voiceover Phenomenon

Seven years ago, struggling to provide for his family of four, Richoh crafted the catchy phrase as a unique marketing strategy to sell Airtel SIM cards. Little did he know, this voiceover would grow to be more than a local sales pitch. It quickly spread among Airtel agents, ultimately reaching the company’s headquarters and becoming a widespread marketing tool. Today, Richoh’s voice is heard from the bustling markets of Githurai to the vibrant streets of Kampala.

The Man Behind the Voice

Despite his voice’s widespread recognition, Richoh has remained largely anonymous, his physical identity overshadowed by his audio imprint. His journey has been fraught with hardship, including assault by individuals who doubted his claim to be the voice behind the popular promotion. Yet, despite the challenges, he continues his work as a boda boda rider, supporting his family and pursuing his passions.

Airtel’s Response and Future Prospects

It’s important to note that Airtel did not officially commission Richoh’s voiceover. He initially shared it as a personal marketing tactic, without anticipating its national reach. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Airtel has since reached out to Richoh, opening up the possibility of collaborating on future projects. This potential partnership could offer Richoh the recognition he deserves and provide a platform for his multiple talents as an MC, artist, and marketer. In the meantime, Richoh continues to release gospel music on YouTube, further showcasing his passion and dedication to his craft.