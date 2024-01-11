en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Boda Boda Rider’s Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Boda Boda Rider’s Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool

In the bustling streets of Githurai 45 in Kenya, a familiar voice rings out over a Bluetooth speaker, inviting customers to update their Airtel line and receive free data. This voice, enigmatically resonant yet physically anonymous, belongs to Simon Richoh, a boda boda rider and the unacknowledged creator of an iconic voiceover that has swept across the country.

The Unintended Rise of a Voiceover Phenomenon

Seven years ago, struggling to provide for his family of four, Richoh crafted the catchy phrase as a unique marketing strategy to sell Airtel SIM cards. Little did he know, this voiceover would grow to be more than a local sales pitch. It quickly spread among Airtel agents, ultimately reaching the company’s headquarters and becoming a widespread marketing tool. Today, Richoh’s voice is heard from the bustling markets of Githurai to the vibrant streets of Kampala.

The Man Behind the Voice

Despite his voice’s widespread recognition, Richoh has remained largely anonymous, his physical identity overshadowed by his audio imprint. His journey has been fraught with hardship, including assault by individuals who doubted his claim to be the voice behind the popular promotion. Yet, despite the challenges, he continues his work as a boda boda rider, supporting his family and pursuing his passions.

Airtel’s Response and Future Prospects

It’s important to note that Airtel did not officially commission Richoh’s voiceover. He initially shared it as a personal marketing tactic, without anticipating its national reach. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Airtel has since reached out to Richoh, opening up the possibility of collaborating on future projects. This potential partnership could offer Richoh the recognition he deserves and provide a platform for his multiple talents as an MC, artist, and marketer. In the meantime, Richoh continues to release gospel music on YouTube, further showcasing his passion and dedication to his craft.

0
Kenya Music
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
2 mins ago
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The Ruiru Stadium, once a beacon of local pride in Kiambu County, now stands as a poignant symbol of neglect. Known for hosting an array of high-profile political gatherings and celebrity events, the once-bustling venue is now in a state of disrepair, its artificial grass peeling and the echo of cheers replaced by a hollow
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
Fraudulent Education Sponsorship Scheme Unearthed in Ndhiwa, Kenya
3 hours ago
Fraudulent Education Sponsorship Scheme Unearthed in Ndhiwa, Kenya
City Businesswoman Charged with Attempted Murder in Love Triangle Drama
4 hours ago
City Businesswoman Charged with Attempted Murder in Love Triangle Drama
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
2 hours ago
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School
3 hours ago
Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School
Kenyan Parents Protest Against Principal Over Dismal School Performance
3 hours ago
Kenyan Parents Protest Against Principal Over Dismal School Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
2 mins
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
2 mins
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
6 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
6 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
7 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
8 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
9 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
10 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
10 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app