Blake Shelton's Ole Red Franchise Hits High Note with $5.4M in Sales

Country music star Blake Shelton's Ole Red franchise has struck a high note, raking in a whopping $5.4 million in sales last year. With four distinct music venues across America, Ole Red has proven to be a harmonious addition to Shelton's diverse portfolio. Its success, however, isn't evenly distributed. The franchise's Nashville location, steeped in the city's rich musical heritage, stands as the top earner, pulling an impressive $3,362,000.

Advertisment

Performance of Franchise Locations

Following Nashville's lead, the Ole Red locations in Orlando, Gatlinburg, and Tishomingo recorded sales of $1,003,000, $639,000, and $365,000 respectively. Having spread its roots across states, each location has its unique charm, from Florida's sun-kissed beaches to the rustic allure of Tennessee, blending country music with regional culture, creating an irresistible mecca for fans.

Expansion to the Entertainment Capital

Advertisment

Not one to rest on his laurels, Blake Shelton, whose net worth is a staggering $120 million, has recently expanded his franchise to Las Vegas, Nevada. The latest addition to the Ole Red family has ticked all the necessary boxes for operation, including securing food and liquor licenses, setting the stage for another successful venture.

Multi-faceted Business Ventures

While the Ole Red franchise continues to thrive, Shelton is also tuning up his presence in other business arenas. The artist's musical career remains in full swing, with upcoming performances and tours on the horizon. Moreover, he is venturing into television, producing and hosting a bar-themed celebrity game show, aptly titled Barmageddon. However, not all ventures have hit the right chord. Blake Shelton's hunting apparel business, once branded as the Blake Shelton Hunting Club, appears to have fallen silent, with its trademark expiring without renewal.