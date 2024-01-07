en English
Blake Shelton Flaunts $20,000 Tractor Amidst Relationship Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Blake Shelton Flaunts $20,000 Tractor Amidst Relationship Speculation

Acclaimed country music artist Blake Shelton recently took to Instagram to showcase his $20,000 Christmas gift, a state-of-the-art Kubota RTV X1140 tractor. Despite spending the holiday season in separate locations due to professional commitments, Shelton couldn’t contain his excitement over the lavish present, even expressing a hint of reluctance to soil the pristine vehicle.

A Pre-Recorded New Year’s Eve Performance

Shelton’s tractor showcase followed his appearance on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which aired on CBS. However, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Shelton’s performance was not live. In a surprising turn of events, he performed in Thuckerville, Oklahoma, just minutes after the Nashville broadcast, sparking a wave of criticism and curiosity among viewers.

Speculation Over Shelton and Stefani’s Marriage

The tractor reveal also added another layer to the ongoing speculation concerning his marriage with pop icon Gwen Stefani. In the waning days of December 2023, Stefani caused a stir when she removed all photos of Shelton from her social media profiles, triggering rumors of potential marital discord. Further adding fuel to the speculation, Stefani admitted in a recent interview that the couple had planned to ring in the New Year in separate locations due to their individual work commitments. Stefani performed in Las Vegas while Shelton had his own show.

Unfazed by Rumors, Shelton Flaunts His New Tractor

Amidst the swirling rumors and the questions about his pre-recorded performance, Shelton appeared unfazed as he flaunted his extravagant Christmas gift. His enthusiasm for the new Kubota RTV X1140 was palpable, with his Instagram post echoing his love for the vehicle and his hesitation to mar its pristine condition with use. As fans and followers continue to speculate about the status of his relationship with Stefani, Shelton, for now, seems focused on his new tractor and the joy it brings him.

Music
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

