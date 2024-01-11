en English
Music

Blake Shelton Announces Return to Touring with ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Blake Shelton Announces Return to Touring with ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’

Country music sensation Blake Shelton has set the stage for his return to touring with the ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’. This tour, marking Shelton’s first for the year, is set to kick off on February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour itinerary encompasses various prominent US cities including Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon, as well as Canadian cities Saskatoon and Edmonton. The musical journey is scheduled to conclude on March 29 in Wichita, Kansas.

Accompanying Stars

Accompanying Shelton on this tour are ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ singer Dustin Lynch and former contestant of ‘The Voice’, Emily Ann Roberts. This combination of artists ensures a diverse range of country music, promising an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Back to the Honky Tonk: A Repeat Performance

The ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ is not a new venture for Shelton. Last year, he embarked on an 18-date tour with the same name, featuring artists Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. This year’s tour, however, promises to bring a fresh perspective, with the inclusion of different guest artists.

Ticket Sales and Setlist

The announcement of the tour includes a list of tour dates and venues, along with a prompt for fans to secure their tickets. In addition, a typical setlist from the 2023 tour has been provided for reference. This setlist includes a mix of Shelton’s chart-topping hits and covers, leading up to an encore performance of ‘God Gave Me You’.

Music United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

