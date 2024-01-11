Blake Shelton Announces Return to Touring with ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’

Country music sensation Blake Shelton has set the stage for his return to touring with the ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’. This tour, marking Shelton’s first for the year, is set to kick off on February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour itinerary encompasses various prominent US cities including Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon, as well as Canadian cities Saskatoon and Edmonton. The musical journey is scheduled to conclude on March 29 in Wichita, Kansas.

Accompanying Stars

Accompanying Shelton on this tour are ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ singer Dustin Lynch and former contestant of ‘The Voice’, Emily Ann Roberts. This combination of artists ensures a diverse range of country music, promising an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Back to the Honky Tonk: A Repeat Performance

The ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ is not a new venture for Shelton. Last year, he embarked on an 18-date tour with the same name, featuring artists Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. This year’s tour, however, promises to bring a fresh perspective, with the inclusion of different guest artists.

Ticket Sales and Setlist

The announcement of the tour includes a list of tour dates and venues, along with a prompt for fans to secure their tickets. In addition, a typical setlist from the 2023 tour has been provided for reference. This setlist includes a mix of Shelton’s chart-topping hits and covers, leading up to an encore performance of ‘God Gave Me You’.