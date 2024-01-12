Blackpink’s Lisa Sets Out to Learn French: A Familial Connection

The multilingual K-pop sensation, Lisa from the globally celebrated group Blackpink, has disclosed her intention to learn French, adding yet another language to her impressive linguistic repertoire. The announcement was made during an interview with Elle Taiwan, where she explained that her motivation is to improve her communication with her French-speaking niece.

Lisa’s Linguistic Prowess

Already proficient in Thai, Korean, English, and Japanese, Lisa’s aspiration to master French has been met with great applause by her fans. This decision further underscores her commitment to her international fan base and showcases her dedication to continuous self-improvement. Her linguistic abilities have been a subject of admiration, and her decision to take on French demonstrates a personal connection.

Unfounded Speculations

While rumors had circulated that Lisa’s interest in French was spurred by her desire to communicate better with Frédéric Arnault, son of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, her stated reason is familial. Frédéric Arnault is the CEO of Tag Heuer, and his father’s company, LVMH, is the owner of various luxury brands.

A Glittering Career

Since her debut with Blackpink in 2016, Lisa, whose birth name is Pranpriya Manoban, has made significant strides in her career. She launched a solo career with her album ‘Lalisa’ and achieved a momentous landmark as the first K-pop artist to accumulate over 1 billion streams on Spotify. Apart from her musical triumphs, Lisa serves as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari, demonstrating her wide-reaching influence in the fashion industry.

With a staggering following of over 100 million on Instagram, Lisa’s social media presence is formidable. Her connections with France are set to expand as she has been invited to perform at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event, organized by France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, further strengthening her bond with the French-speaking world.