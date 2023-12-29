en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

BlackPink’s Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
BlackPink’s Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

South Korean pop sensation Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa, recently sent ripples through the fashion world. A member of the internationally acclaimed girl group BlackPink, Lisa’s switch from adidas Samba sneakers to the brand’s Bermuda line ignited a frenzy on the internet. Two Instagram posts featuring the star in her new footwear garnered a staggering 7.4 million likes, underscoring the influential power of the K-pop star in the fashion industry.

A Stir in the Sneaker World

BlackPink, the most successful Korean girl group on an international scale, is a key player in the global spread of the Korean Wave. The members’ fashion choices often make headlines, setting trends and driving sales. Lisa’s recent footwear switch was no exception. The adidas Bermuda sneakers, despite receiving mixed reviews from fans, are expected to sell out due to the star’s immense popularity.

Power of Influence

Lisa’s influence is not limited to the world of music. She is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, boasting a following of 100 million on Instagram and partnerships with high-end brands like Bulgari and adidas. Her influence extends beyond her fan base, reaching into the fashion industry at large, where her style choices are closely watched and often emulated.

BlackPink’s Growing Popularity in Bermuda

While K-pop is gaining traction in Bermuda, not everyone can identify the genre or name the groups and artists. BlackPink is carving a niche for themselves in this space, with their music becoming mainstream. The group also made headlines when Jennie, another member, ventured into solo projects with her label and company, Odd Atelier. She has also made her acting debut in HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ earning an honorary MBE, further testament to the group’s global influence.

0
Fashion Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bobby Deol's Airport Look: A Blend of Comfort and High Fashion

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Sightings Light Up the Holiday Season: A Weekly Round-Up

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Features Oprah’s 2023 Favorites

By Rizwan Shah

London Bride Honors Nigerian Heritage with Four Wedding Gowns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 52 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
1 min
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
2 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
3 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
4 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
4 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
5 mins
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
5 mins
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
5 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
12 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app