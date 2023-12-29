BlackPink’s Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

South Korean pop sensation Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa, recently sent ripples through the fashion world. A member of the internationally acclaimed girl group BlackPink, Lisa’s switch from adidas Samba sneakers to the brand’s Bermuda line ignited a frenzy on the internet. Two Instagram posts featuring the star in her new footwear garnered a staggering 7.4 million likes, underscoring the influential power of the K-pop star in the fashion industry.

A Stir in the Sneaker World

BlackPink, the most successful Korean girl group on an international scale, is a key player in the global spread of the Korean Wave. The members’ fashion choices often make headlines, setting trends and driving sales. Lisa’s recent footwear switch was no exception. The adidas Bermuda sneakers, despite receiving mixed reviews from fans, are expected to sell out due to the star’s immense popularity.

Power of Influence

Lisa’s influence is not limited to the world of music. She is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, boasting a following of 100 million on Instagram and partnerships with high-end brands like Bulgari and adidas. Her influence extends beyond her fan base, reaching into the fashion industry at large, where her style choices are closely watched and often emulated.

BlackPink’s Growing Popularity in Bermuda

While K-pop is gaining traction in Bermuda, not everyone can identify the genre or name the groups and artists. BlackPink is carving a niche for themselves in this space, with their music becoming mainstream. The group also made headlines when Jennie, another member, ventured into solo projects with her label and company, Odd Atelier. She has also made her acting debut in HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ earning an honorary MBE, further testament to the group’s global influence.