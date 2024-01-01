Billy Joel Lists Oyster Bay Mansion for $49 million, Not Leaving New York

Billy Joel, the legendary Piano Man, has listed his 26-acre waterfront estate, Middlesea, in Oyster Bay, Long Island for a staggering $49 million. However, the iconic singer clarified during a recent New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena in Elmont that this move does not indicate a farewell to New York.

Not Leaving New York

Joel reassured his audience that despite the sale of his Oyster Bay mansion, he still maintains a foothold in Long Island. He retains a residence in Sag Harbor, a renovated summer home, where he can continue to enjoy the unique charm the area offers. This news came as a relief to his fans, who had feared his departure from the beloved New York borough.

Florida, The Next Stop?

The singer humorously expressed his intention to spend more time in Florida, a popular retirement choice for many older individuals from Long Island. This comment, made with his characteristic wit, sparked laughter and applause from his audience. He also acknowledged the hefty price tag of his Oyster Bay property, jesting that it might scare away potential buyers.

A Look at Middlesea

The Oyster Bay estate, named Middlesea, boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Joel purchased the property in 2002 for $22.5 million, and it was temporarily taken off the market last year due to ongoing renovations. In addition to his New York residences, Joel also owns a property in Manalapan, Florida, and has shown interest in acquiring more properties in the Sunshine State.

Performance at UBS Arena

Joel’s performance at UBS Arena, which included a special rendition of Auld Lang Syne, was part of his record-setting 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden. This residency, a testament to his enduring popularity, is set to conclude in July.