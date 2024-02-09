Bill Hearne Celebrates 75th Birthday with Concerts and a Special Album

Bill Hearne, the revered country-Americana singer and guitarist hailing from Northern New Mexico, turns 75 this February 11. In celebration of this milestone, he will be serenading his fans with three concerts on February 10, 12, and 15, as well as an additional performance on February 9 at La Fonda.

A Life in Song and Conversation

Andrew Mackles, Hearne's manager, has produced an album titled 'Together Remembered: Just Bill & Bonnie in Song and Conversation' to commemorate the occasion. This heartfelt tribute features Hearne and his late wife Bonnie in a collection of songs and conversations from a 1991 radio show.

The album is available at the upcoming concerts and on billhearne.com. Hearne's birthday plans include watching the Super Bowl on his actual birthday, February 11.

A Musical Journey Through Time

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bonnie's retirement from performing and the 45th anniversary of the couple's move to Red River. For those who can't make it to the concerts, Hearne will be embarking on a road trip in April and May, with performance dates available on his website.

Hearne's music, deeply rooted in the heart of America, is a testament to the enduring power of love, loss, and the human spirit. His concerts are more than just performances; they are an invitation to embark on a journey through the landscape of the human heart.

A Legacy in Music

As Bill Hearne celebrates his 75th birthday, he leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations. His music, a blend of country and Americana, speaks to the collective experiences of love, loss, and the human spirit.

With his upcoming concerts and the release of 'Together Remembered: Just Bill & Bonnie in Song and Conversation', Hearne continues to share his gift with the world. His music serves as a reminder of the power of song to heal, inspire, and bring people together.

As we celebrate Bill Hearne's 75th birthday, let us also celebrate the music that has touched so many lives. His concerts are not just performances; they are a testament to the enduring power of love, loss, and the human spirit.

For those unable to attend the concerts, the album 'Together Remembered: Just Bill & Bonnie in Song and Conversation' offers a chance to share in the celebration. This heartfelt tribute, featuring Hearne and his late wife Bonnie, is a poignant reminder of the power of music to heal, inspire, and bring people together.

As Hearne embarks on his road trip in April and May, his music continues to journey through time and space, touching hearts and souls along the way. Happy 75th birthday, Bill Hearne, and here's to many more years of making beautiful music.