Beyoncé Hints at New Country Album in Verizon Commercial & Dons Rare Pink Gaming Headset

Beyoncé Drops Hints of New Country Album in Verizon Commercial During the Big Game

Queen Bey's Verizon Commercial: A Mashup of Music and Technology

During the big game on February 13, 2024, Verizon dropped a commercial featuring none other than Beyoncé, leaving fans in awe. The music icon promoted her upcoming country album while effortlessly performing stunts to showcase the power of Verizon's 5G internet.

Beyoncé's Country Venture and the Elusive Pink Cat Ear Gaming Headset

The extended online version of the commercial revealed a new side of Beyoncé: a Twitch streamer named 'iamSlayonce'. Donning a pink cat ear gaming headset, she enthralled viewers with her charm and musical prowess.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the headset as the discontinued Quartz Razer Kraken Kitty Edition. Its rarity sent fans into a frenzy, with many scrambling to find this coveted accessory.

The Legacy Lives On: Introducing the Kraken Kitty V2

Although the original headset is no longer in production, hope is not lost for those seeking to channel their inner 'iamSlayonce'. The Kraken Kitty V2, available in wired and wireless variants, is the worthy successor to the beloved original.

The V2 retains the iconic design and offers improved sound quality, ensuring that fans can enjoy Beyoncé's new country album to the fullest.

As Beyoncé continues to redefine her sound and expand her horizons, fans can look forward to the release of her country album and the chance to experience her music through cutting-edge technology.

