Bethel Woods Center Announces Volunteer Opportunities for Summer Concerts 2024

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, an illustrious locus of outdoor music nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley’s Sullivan County, has unfurled an invitation to individuals to volunteer for its upcoming 2024 summer season. Cradling a historical significance as the site of the epochal 1969 Woodstock Festival, the venue proffers a diverse array of volunteer opportunities throughout its bustling concert season, earning the reputation of orchestrating some of the region’s finest concerts.

WPDH Summer Concert: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

Among the shining stars of the summer line-up, the WPDH Summer Concert is set to feature the iconic rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, on August 16, 2024. Lynyrd Skynyrd, a band with a storied past of performing at Bethel Woods, aligns this performance with the radio station’s celebratory birthday bash.

Volunteering: A Pillar of Community Support

In 2023, volunteers provided the venue with an impressive amount of dedication, clocking in a total of 180,000 hours. Volunteering not only grants complimentary access to concerts, but it also fosters a deeper sense of community involvement, intertwining music lovers with the very fabric of these grand spectacles.

2024 Volunteer Open House

Bethel Woods is set to hold a 2024 Volunteer Open House on February 5 at 5:30pm. In a nod to modern conveniences, the event will be conducted virtually via Facebook Live. Those with a keen interest in volunteering can uncover more details about the event and general volunteer information on the Bethel Woods website.