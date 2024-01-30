Bermuda's Tino Martinez Quartet to Perform at SXSW Music Festival

Bermuda's renowned jazz fusion group, the Tino Martinez Quartet (TMQ), has landed a coveted spot to perform at the 37th annual SXSW music festival in Texas. This illustrious event is celebrated as one of the largest music festivals worldwide, and TMQ's inclusion marks a significant milestone for the group and for Bermuda's music scene.

TMQ: Revitalizing Jazz in Bermuda

Lead by saxophonist Tino Martinez, the 2022 Best of Bermuda Musician, TMQ has been instrumental in reigniting interest in jazz within Bermuda over the past half-decade. Their distinct blend of traditional jazz and jazz fusion has garnered them a substantial following, both locally and on an international scale. Their music, infused with Bermudian cultural elements, has breathed new life into the island's music scene.

An Exciting Opportunity

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming performance, Martinez said, 'This remarkable achievement not only marks a monumental milestone for our band but also shines a radiant spotlight on our beloved Bermuda.' His words reflect the group's deep-rooted love for their homeland and their aspiration to make Bermuda proud on the global stage.

International Recognition and Influence

The invitation to perform at SXSW is a testament to TMQ's talent and the growing recognition of their artistry on an international platform. Their participation in such a prestigious event is a clear indication of their influence and the significant role they play in the global jazz community.