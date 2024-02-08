Believe Japan Launches 'PLAYCODE': Redefining the Japanese Hip-Hop Landscape

Believe Japan, a leading digital music company, is set to redefine the Japanese hip-hop landscape with the launch of its new imprint, 'PLAYCODE'. This initiative, aimed at promoting and nurturing independent Japanese hip-hop artists, comes just months after Believe's entry into the Japanese market in October 2023.

A Fresh Beat in the East

The burgeoning Japanese hip-hop scene is about to witness a significant boost with 'PLAYCODE', a new imprint under Believe Japan's Artist Services. This venture is part of the company's commitment to providing strategic, marketing, and financial support to local artists, leveraging its digital artist development expertise to help them broaden their reach both domestically and internationally.

Collaborating with notable Japanese hip-hop artists such as Yyellow Bucks, Red Eye, and Issei Uno Fifth, 'PLAYCODE' represents the potential and talent present in the Japanese hip-hop community.

Yyellow Bucks, known for his successful hit 'YESSIR', has garnered a strong following on Spotify and YouTube. Red Eye, who rose to prominence by winning the 16 High School Rap Championship in 2019, boasts a substantial online presence and impressive streaming numbers.

Issei Uno Fifth, on the other hand, gained popularity with his hit 'SLIDE' on TikTok, showcasing the diverse platforms where the new wave of Japanese hip-hop is making its mark.

Empowering the Independent

Believe has a proven track record of creating hip-hop focused imprints in other countries, including Thailand, Italy, and France. This global commitment to nurturing independent hip-hop artists aligns with Believe's mission to assist artists and labels in the digital realm using its technology platform and digital music expertise.

Mari Ochiai, Head of Artist Services at Believe Japan, expressed optimism about the potential for growth in Japanese hip-hop and its artists. Sylvain Delange, Managing Director of APAC at Believe, emphasized the company's pride in launching 'PLAYCODE' and its aim to support a professionalized and leading hip-hop ecosystem in Japan.

The PLAYCODE Ethos

The name 'PLAYCODE' signifies a combination of playfulness and the ability to overcome obstacles, reflecting the goal of elevating the music market through the hip-hop genre. The imprint's logo design has been handled by renowned designer Sho Hanafusa, adding an artistic touch to this exciting venture.

With 'PLAYCODE', Believe Japan is not just launching an imprint; it's empowering a movement. By offering funding, music distribution, and leveraging partnerships with over 150 digital music platforms, 'PLAYCODE' aims to support hip-hop artists in reaching a wider audience while maintaining their independence and pursuing their creativity.

In the words of various key figures from Believe Japan, the launch of 'PLAYCODE' marks the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of the Japanese hip-hop scene. As we move forward, it's clear that the beat of change is echoing loud and clear in the Land of the Rising Sun.