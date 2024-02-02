BarriFest 2024: A Grand Tribute to Fuji Legend, Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister

On February 9, 2024, Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, will reverberate with the melodic strains of Fuji music, as fans of the late Fuji music legend, Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, congregate for BarriFest 2024. Organised by the fan clubs of the deceased musician, the festival aims to foster health, friendship, conviviality, and unity among fans, both locally and internationally.

Remembering a Legend

The event will commence with posthumous birthday prayers for Barrister at the Muftau Lanihun Mosque, in a spiritual gesture of respect and remembrance. Following this, a cenotaph will be unveiled on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, serving as a physical tribute to the late Fuji music maestro.

A Night of Celebration

As dusk falls, the gala night will commence at the Ilaji Hotel and Resort. Here, fans of Barrister will gather in a vibrant blend of music and merriment, celebrating the life and achievements of an artist who has left an indelible mark on the Fuji music scene.

Unfolding Narratives

The following day's proceedings will be overseen by Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli and Yeye Adunola Oredolapo Adesuyi. The event will host a guest speech by the erudite Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, alongside the premiere of a documentary titled 'Mr. Fuji Barry Wonder'. Crafted by Professor Saheed Aderinto, the documentary promises to shed light on the life and times of the late musician, providing valuable insights into his musical journey.

The festival will also feature award presentations, recognizing the contributions and influence of various individuals within the Fuji music industry. These recognitions will be punctuated by performances from a variety of Fuji musicians, each adding their unique voice to the tribute.

As the curtain falls on BarriFest 2024, the echoes of Barrister's music will continue to resonate in the hearts of his followers, a testament to his enduring legacy.