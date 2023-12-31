‘Bambika’ Invites Fans to Vote for their Favorite Gospel Song of the Year

In a groundbreaking initiative, ‘Bambika,’ a well-loved gospel music show hosted by Timeless Noel and DJ GG Activist, is urging fans to raise their voices in a unique way. Instead of singing along, they are invited to cast their votes for their favorite gospel song of the year. This participatory approach not only deepens the connection between artists and their audience, but also celebrates the gospel music industry’s rich talent pool.

A Platform for Recognition and Engagement

At its core, ‘Bambika’ functions as a stage for gospel music, spotlighting the soul-stirring melodies that have resonated with listeners over the year. The initiative launched by E360 Entertainment, aims to alleviate artists’ discontent about the lack of platforms to showcase their talent. By introducing E360 AWARDS, the organization endeavours to applaud and promote artists across diverse fields, with a special focus on Kenyan music.

Empowering the Audience

This voting mechanism empowers the audience, enabling them to express their admiration and support for gospel artists and their work. The vote is not just a choice; it’s an acknowledgment of the songs that have touched hearts, inspired faith, and helped individuals find solace in challenging times. It’s a testament to the power of gospel music and its profound impact on its listeners.

The Anatomy of the Vote

The voting process is meticulously designed. The web page lists the most popular gospel songs, ranked by radio airplay detections. It furnishes details about the artists, record labels, and the performance of each song. The list also highlights the highest ranking debut, inviting readers to contribute tips via an anonymous form. This democratic approach extends to charts ranking gospel songs based on actual detections by published stations and platforms, such as the Mediabase Year-End Chart Gospel, Billboard Gospel National Airplay, Mediabase Gospel, and Global Gospel Streaming Chart. The list also features the No. 1 gospel airplay videos for 2023, offering a comprehensive view of the gospel music landscape.