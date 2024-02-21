Baltimore's Own Nourished By Time Unveils 'Catching Chickens' EP, A Sonic Leap Forward

Imagine a world where music not only tells a story but also paints a vivid picture of relentless pursuit, much like a cinematic scene straight out of a classic film. This is the world that Baltimore musician Nourished By Time invites us into with his latest EP, 'Catching Chickens', set to release on March 22. Following his acclaimed debut album 'Erotic Probiotic 2', this new chapter marks a significant stride in his journey, weaving together tales of love, endurance, and the peculiarities of fame.

A New Era in Sound

The five tracks that comprise 'Catching Chickens' were cultivated in the intimate confines of Nourished By Time's Baltimore home studio over the last two years. Each song serves as a testament to his evolution as an artist, showcasing a retro-futurist sound that is both nostalgic and distinctly forward-looking. The lead single, 'Hand On Me', delves into the corrosive effects of love, setting the tone for an EP that explores complex emotional landscapes with both sensitivity and a touch of whimsy.

What sets this project apart is its inspiration: a memorable scene from 'Rocky II' where the titular character chases chickens to improve his agility and endurance. This unconventional muse speaks volumes about Nourished By Time's creative process, highlighting his ability to find profound meaning in the everyday and the seemingly trivial.

Visualizing the Music

Accompanying the release of 'Hand On Me' is a music video directed by Josh Renaut. This visual piece offers a surrealist take on celebrity culture, portraying the musician as an 'angel' in the eyes of his audience while grappling with the realities of recognition and fame. The video's abstract narrative and striking imagery complement the EP's themes, providing a multi-sensory experience that enhances the auditory journey.

Renaut's direction brings a layer of depth to the single, marrying the song's introspective lyrics with visuals that challenge our perceptions of idolatry and self-worth. It's a bold statement on the nature of celebrity in the modern age, questioning the value we place on recognition and the toll it takes on those in the spotlight.

The Path Ahead

As Nourished By Time prepares to share 'Catching Chickens' with the world, it's clear that this EP is more than just a collection of songs. It's a narrative arc that charts the artist's growth, both personally and professionally. From the nuanced exploration of love's complexities to the critique of celebrity culture, each track offers a window into his soul.

This release also signifies a new chapter in Nourished By Time's career, with XL Recordings backing his vision. The partnership promises to bring his unique sound to a wider audience, ensuring that his musical narratives reach those who seek authenticity and depth in their listening experience.

As March 22 approaches, the anticipation builds not only for the fans but also for Nourished By Time himself. 'Catching Chickens' represents a significant leap forward, inviting listeners to embark on a sonic journey that is both reflective and revelatory. In a world where music often leans towards the formulaic, this EP stands out as a beacon of originality and heartfelt expression.