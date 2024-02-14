Badshah Makes History as First Indian Hip-Hop Artist to Headline UNTOLD Dubai Music Festival

Indian rap sensation Badshah is set to make history as he takes the stage at UNTOLD Dubai, a premier music festival debuting at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18. As the first Indian hip-hop artist to headline this prestigious event, Badshah is eager to share his culture and music with the world.

Advertisment

A Melting Pot of Talent

UNTOLD Dubai, renowned for its diverse lineup of international stars, will feature performances by acclaimed artists such as Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Timmy Trumpet. Joining these luminaries, Badshah will bring his unique Indian rap sound to the global stage.

Badshah: Representing India on a Global Scale

Advertisment

Expressing his excitement, Badshah said, "I'm thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at UNTOLD Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!" The 38-year-old artist is no stranger to success, having already made a significant impact on the Indian music scene. With this opportunity, he aims to showcase his talent and represent his culture on an international platform.

More Than Just Music

Beyond the incredible music, UNTOLD Dubai offers festival-goers a variety of experiences, including fashion villages featuring creative designers and gastronomic delights from over 40 culinary vendors. With such an array of activities, UNTOLD Dubai promises to be an unforgettable event for all who attend.

As Badshah prepares to take the stage, fans from around the world eagerly anticipate his performance. This historic moment will undoubtedly serve as a testament to the power of music in bridging cultures and fostering global understanding.

In Badshah's own words, "It's always been my day one dream to represent Indian music and culture on the global map, and I'm grateful for opportunities like these. Let's take India to the world!"