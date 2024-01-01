en English
K-Pop

Babymonster Preps for Comeback with ‘Stuck in the Middle’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
K-pop sensation, Babymonster, is gearing up for a striking comeback. The group, managed by the eminent YG Entertainment, is set to release a new song, ‘Stuck in the Middle’, on February 1. This exciting news was delivered to fans via a video message on the group’s YouTube channel by none other than YG Entertainment’s founder and producer, Yang Hyun-suk.

A Shift From the Norm

Yang Hyun-suk, in his announcement, indicated that ‘Stuck in the Middle’ would represent a departure from YG’s characteristic hip-hop style. He commended the distinct vocal prowess of the Babymonster members, sparking intrigue about the musical direction the group is taking. Further amplifying the anticipation, Yang also revealed plans for a mini album release in April.

Babymonster: The New Wave

Babymonster made their debut in November with their single ‘Batter Up’. The group is the first girl band to be launched by YG Entertainment in seven years, following the hugely successful Blackpink. Babymonster’s entry into the K-pop scene was highly anticipated, and they have lived up to the hype. With six members currently in the line-up, the group’s blend of talent and charisma has caught the attention of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

Ahyeon: The Missing Link

The intended seventh member, Ahyeon, was unable to debut with the group due to health complications. Yang Hyun-suk, in his announcement, stated that her future involvement with the group remains uncertain. However, he assured fans that timely updates regarding Ahyeon’s situation would be provided. Despite her absence, Babymonster has managed to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and unique style.

As the countdown to ‘Stuck in the Middle’ begins, Babymonster fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another chart-topping hit from YG Entertainment’s newest girl group.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

