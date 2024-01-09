en English
Bollywood

Avika Gor Unleashes Vibrant Dance Number in ‘Modern Jugni’ Music Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Renowned for her compelling performances in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and a host of films, Avika Gor is all set to surprise her fans with a vibrant dance number in her latest venture, ‘Modern Jugni.’ The music video, imbued with a distinct Punjabi flavor, unveils a fresh and exciting side of her talent, departing from the solemn characters she has previously portrayed.

Stepping into a New Avatar

The ‘Tezz’ and ‘Paathshala’ actress reveals a vivacious avatar in ‘Modern Jugni,’ her first foray into a bona fide Punjabi-themed dance video. The song, sung by the admired singer Jyoti Nooran, is a part of Soul Music Studio Official’s YouTube channel. Avika’s enthusiasm for her latest project transcends the usual. She finds the character portrayal in the song intriguing, a refreshing change that allows her to exhibit her dance prowess.

Embracing the Bollywood Heroine Vibe

Avika believes that ‘Modern Jugni’ encapsulates the essence of a Bollywood heroine, a vibe that she is thrilled to personify. She is confident that her fans will be delighted to witness this unique and playful side of her talent. The music video not only showcases Avika’s dancing abilities but also her ability to adapt and immerse herself in diverse roles.

A New Chapter for Avika Gor

‘Modern Jugni’ marks a pivotal moment in Avika’s career. Known for her roles in ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka,’ this venture into dance-oriented music video is a testament to Avika’s versatility. With her vibrant portrayal and lively dance routine, Avika’s ‘Modern Jugni’ is set to make a mark, offering her fans a delightful glimpse into a different and fun dimension of her talent.

Bollywood India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

