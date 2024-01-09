Avika Gor Unleashes Vibrant Dance Number in ‘Modern Jugni’ Music Video

Renowned for her compelling performances in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and a host of films, Avika Gor is all set to surprise her fans with a vibrant dance number in her latest venture, ‘Modern Jugni.’ The music video, imbued with a distinct Punjabi flavor, unveils a fresh and exciting side of her talent, departing from the solemn characters she has previously portrayed.

Stepping into a New Avatar

The ‘Tezz’ and ‘Paathshala’ actress reveals a vivacious avatar in ‘Modern Jugni,’ her first foray into a bona fide Punjabi-themed dance video. The song, sung by the admired singer Jyoti Nooran, is a part of Soul Music Studio Official’s YouTube channel. Avika’s enthusiasm for her latest project transcends the usual. She finds the character portrayal in the song intriguing, a refreshing change that allows her to exhibit her dance prowess.

Embracing the Bollywood Heroine Vibe

Avika believes that ‘Modern Jugni’ encapsulates the essence of a Bollywood heroine, a vibe that she is thrilled to personify. She is confident that her fans will be delighted to witness this unique and playful side of her talent. The music video not only showcases Avika’s dancing abilities but also her ability to adapt and immerse herself in diverse roles.

A New Chapter for Avika Gor

‘Modern Jugni’ marks a pivotal moment in Avika’s career. Known for her roles in ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka,’ this venture into dance-oriented music video is a testament to Avika’s versatility. With her vibrant portrayal and lively dance routine, Avika’s ‘Modern Jugni’ is set to make a mark, offering her fans a delightful glimpse into a different and fun dimension of her talent.