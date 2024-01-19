Audoo's Ryan Edwards Sheds Light on Royalty Payment Challenges in Music Industry

As the clock ticks towards a new era in music, the industry braces itself for a year of unprecedented challenges. At the heart of these challenges is the knotty issue of royalty payments, a topic that Ryan Edwards, founder of Audoo, elucidated in a recent discussion. Edwards, no stranger to the tribulations of artists not receiving due compensation for their work, conceived Audoo as a beacon of fairness in the often murky waters of the music industry.

Data Precision in Royalty Payments: Audoo's Crusade

Audoo's mission is simple: to ensure that artists and composers receive fair compensation for the public use of their music. This is achieved by providing accurate data from public performances, a remedy to the age-old problem of inefficiencies in the current royalty payment system. The company's innovative approach involves the use of Audoo meters, which have already been adopted in Australia and New Zealand. By precisely recording public performances, these devices are bringing a new level of transparency and accuracy to royalty distribution.

DMN Webinar: Unveiling the Impact of Inaccuracies

As the music industry grapples with these issues, Digital Music News (DMN) is stepping up to ignite a conversation on fraud prevention and liability reduction. The news outlet is hosting an exclusive webinar, scheduled for January 24, that will delve into the impact of inaccuracies in public performance payments on the industry and the thorny issue of stolen royalties through false claims. This event, accessible only to DMN Pro Members, will also feature a question-and-answer session, providing participants with a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts.

Royalty Payments and the Digital Music Landscape

Edwards also shared his insights on the evolving digital music landscape, especially in light of Spotify's upcoming royalty changes. He suggested that live performances are becoming increasingly crucial for artists to earn income, as the digital space becomes more saturated with new tracks every day. Edwards anticipates a continuous evolution in the model for royalty payments and artist compensation, a testament to the music industry's dynamism and its ability to adapt to new challenges.

For artists or rights holders who suspect they are missing payments, Edwards advises reaching out to their publisher or performing rights organization (PRO). After all, in an industry as ever-changing as music, artists must ensure they are not left behind in the race for fair compensation.