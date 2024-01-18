Audiotonix Gears Up for Sale, Potentially Valued Over 1.5 Billion

Ardian, the esteemed French private equity firm, is reportedly set to orchestrate the sale of Audiotonix, a formidable name in the realm of professional audio console manufacturing. The anticipated transaction could value the company at an impressive sum exceeding 1.5 billion pounds, spotlighting the colossal stature of Audiotonix in the industry.

Audiotonix: The Sound of Success

With its headquarters nested in Chessington, Audiotonix commands a substantial 30% market share in the professional audio console industry, operating with an impressive global footprint spanning around 90 countries. The company's portfolio is adorned with notable brands like DiGiCo, Allen & Heath, Calrec, and Solid State Logic, all of which command respect for their quality and reliability in the industry.

Its audio equipment, renowned for its exceptional quality, has found favor with illustrious bands such as Coldplay and U2, featuring prominently in their international tours. In a testament to its quality, Calrec was entrusted with the responsibility of mixing the audio broadcast for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert in June 2022, a spectacle witnessed by millions.

From Inception to Potential Sale

Audiotonix was founded in 2014, enjoying robust support from a diverse array of investors, including Astorg, Livingbridge, and Epiris. Ardian came into the picture in 2019, acquiring the company and providing further impetus to its growth trajectory. The company stands as a beacon of innovation, with over 200 dedicated engineers spearheading its research and development initiatives.

Audiotonix's Future Prospects

The projected sale is informed by an optimistic outlook on the growth of the live music and audio experience sectors. The potential for further acquisitions also adds to the allure of this transaction. However, both Ardian and Audiotonix have opted to maintain silence on the specifics of the matter, refraining from offering any official comments.