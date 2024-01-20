Audient Unveils ORIA: A Game-Changer in Immersive Audio Production

In a bid to cater to the burgeoning demand in the immersive audio sector, Audient has launched ORIA, a high-performing audio interface and monitor controller. Tailored for multi-speaker arrays, ORIA is a versatile solution for setups ranging from stereo to 9.1.6, making it a fit for diverse sectors like music, film, TV, gaming, and virtual reality.

Advertisment

ORIA: A Tool for Immersive Audio

ORIA stands out with its unique features tailored for immersive audio workflows. It offers onboard room and speaker calibration DSP, immersive monitoring control, and professional audio performance. It also boasts intelligent integrations with Sonarworks and Dolby Atmos, enhancing its compatibility and usability.

Specifications and Integrations

Advertisment

ORIA provides 16 outputs through TRS or AES, two dedicated relayed switched stereo outputs, two independent headphone outputs, and BNC Word Clock input and output. It also includes two Audient Console Mic Preamps and 16 ADAT inputs. An optional AoIP Dante card with 16 inputs is also available, making ORIA suitable for large studio complexes and educational environments.

ORIA: More Than Just An Audio Interface

ORIA's versatility allows it to serve as a USB-C audio interface with 16 outputs or as a standalone monitor controller when integrated into existing studio setups using its ADAT inputs or the optional Dante card. With features like advanced speaker processing, users can create up to 32 custom onboard calibration profiles for any monitoring format. This powerful, affordable solution is set to revolutionize the immersive audio space.