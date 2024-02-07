Audibility Issues in 'Bark of Millions' Rock Opera: A Lesson in Storytelling

The rock opera 'Bark of Millions', a brainchild of Taylor Mac and Matt Ray, is a theatrical extravaganza that melds aural and visual elements to create a grand spectacle. However, during its run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater, the performance hit a snag. The show's 55 songs, the backbone of the narrative, were overpowered by the music, causing a ripple of confusion among the audience.

Lyrics Lost in the Sound

The problem was not with the availability of the lyrics. They were accessible on a free digital version and for sale at concessions. Yet, understanding the songs proved to be a challenge for spectators, trying to grasp the narrative thread amidst the cacophony. The spectacle's aesthetic strengths were undeniable, with Matt Ray's diverse musical compositions and Machine Dazzle's creative costumes adding layers to the sensory experience. However, the struggle with audibility underscored the critical importance of clarity in storytelling, especially in a performance that hinges on lyrical content to express its message.

A Celebration of Queer History

At its core, 'Bark of Millions' is a celebration of queer history and community. Each song in the opera pays homage to a figure in queer history, creating an intricate mosaic of stories and experiences. However, Taylor Mac, the principal director, clarified that the intention was not to provide a history lesson. Instead, the aim was to create an immersive experience that takes the audience on a journey through the annals of queer history, one song at a time.

The Power of Clear Storytelling

The production's struggle with audibility serves as a potent reminder of the importance of clear storytelling. While the opera's visual and musical elements created an undeniable spectacle, the central narrative was, at times, muffled. This highlighted the need for balance in such productions, ensuring that the story's essence is not drowned out by the spectacle surrounding it.