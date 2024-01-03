Audacity Launches AI-Powered Audio Editing Suite with OpenVINO

Audacity, a prominent figure in the realm of open-source audio editing software, has unveiled an array of AI-powered effects. These effects, made possible through Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit, are set to significantly enhance the audio editing capabilities for users on the Windows platform.

OpenVINO AI Effects: A New Frontier in Audio Editing

The new OpenVINO AI effects introduced by Audacity include Noise Suppression and Transcription. The former minimizes unwanted background noise, ensuring a clearer, more focused audio output. The latter offers the revolutionary ability to transcribe and translate spoken words into label tracks, a feature of immense value for a diverse user base, including podcast creators and linguists.

Revolutionizing Music Creation and Remixing

Also included in the suite are Music Generation and Music Style Remix. These innovative effects use AI to either create original music or remix existing tracks based on user prompts. This AI-assisted music creation and editing open up new possibilities for both amateur and professional music producers, providing them with a powerful toolset to express their creativity.

Music Separation: A Gamechanger for Musicians

Another groundbreaking feature is Music Separation, which can isolate vocals and instruments from a song. This facility has multiple applications, from creating cover versions to facilitating play-alongs, thereby offering musicians new ways to interact with their favorite tracks.

Availability and User Accessibility

To access these cutting-edge features, users need to download the plugins from Intel’s GitHub page. Though Audacity provides instructions for Windows users, Linux and macOS users can potentially compile the software from source. No official guidelines are given for this, but the Linux community is expected to independently compile and distribute these tools. These enhancements are anticipated to bring significant benefits to podcast creators and music producers seeking advanced editing tools within the Audacity platform.