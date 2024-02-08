Arrested Development to Perform at Atlanta Hawks Game: A Symphony of Sport and Music

The rhythm of Atlanta is set to pulse with the beats of a homegrown legend. The Atlanta Hawks have announced that Arrested Development, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop group, will perform at halftime during their home game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

A Symphony of Triumph

Formed in Atlanta in 1988, Arrested Development has carved an indelible niche in the annals of music history. Their debut album, '3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of...' released in 1992, was a symphony of triumph that resonated with listeners worldwide. The album led to multiple accolades, including two GRAMMYs, two MTV awards, and the prestigious title of Band of The Year by Rolling Stone magazine.

Recognized by VH1 as one of the greatest hip-hop artists, Arrested Development's music has transcended generations, their messages of hope and unity echoing through the years.

A Call to Arms

The group's recent double album, 'Bullets in the Chamber,' delivers a powerful message aimed at igniting positive change. The single 'Hip Hop Saves Lives' from the album is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, emphasizing the genre's potential as a weapon against ignorance.

Speech, the frontman of Arrested Development, expressed his excitement about the upcoming performance. "There's nothing like performing in your hometown," he said. "We're looking forward to sharing our music and message with the Atlanta Hawks community."

The Beat of Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks have a rich history of hosting performances by notable artists during their games. This season's lineup has already featured the likes of Da Brat, JID, and Young Dro. Last season, the team welcomed artists such as T.I., Gucci Mane, and Ne-Yo.

The Feb. 27 game will feature a special ticket offer, including a $10 food and beverage value for use at concessions. As the Hawks take to the court and Arrested Development takes the stage, the beat of Atlanta will resonate with the power of music, unity, and hometown pride.

In the cacophony of the game, the halftime performance promises a moment of harmony, a testament to the enduring power of music and its ability to inspire, uplift, and unite.

As the countdown to Feb. 27 begins, the anticipation builds. The Atlanta Hawks and Arrested Development are set to deliver an unforgettable night, a symphony of sport and music that will echo in the hearts of fans long after the final buzzer.