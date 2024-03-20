Ariana Grande's Nonna Sets Record as Oldest Billboard Hot 100 Artist at 98

Pop sensation Ariana Grande's latest album Eternal Sunshine has not only topped charts but also made history through an unexpected collaboration. Marjorie Grande, affectionately known as Nonna, has become the oldest artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of 98, thanks to her feature on the song 'ordinary things'. This remarkable achievement underscores the timeless nature of music and storytelling, transcending generations.

Breaking Records and Barriers

The track 'ordinary things' debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, propelling Nonna to break the previous record held by Fred Stobaugh. Marjorie Grande's contribution as a co-writer and singer showcases not just a familial bond but also the profound impact of genuine, heartfelt narratives in music. This milestone is a testament to the universal appeal of stories that resonate with listeners, regardless of age.

Legacy and Inspiration

Marjorie Grande's inclusion in 'ordinary things' provides a touching glimpse into the Grande family's history and values, with her reflections on her late husband, Frank, offering listeners a poignant message about love and perseverance. Ariana Grande's decision to feature her grandmother on the track underscores the importance of legacy and the deep personal connection she shares with her fans. This collaboration between generations highlights the power of music to bridge gaps and bring people together.

A Triumph for Ariana Grande

For Ariana Grande, the success of 'ordinary things' and the entire Eternal Sunshine album marks another milestone in her illustrious career. With Nonna's track and another single from the album hitting the Hot 100 list, and the album itself securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Grande continues to demonstrate her versatility and emotional depth as an artist. This achievement not only celebrates her talent but also pays homage to the influences and inspirations that have shaped her.

The collaboration between Ariana Grande and her grandmother Marjorie Grande on 'ordinary things' transcends mere musical achievement, serving as a powerful reminder of the enduring bonds of family and the universal nature of love and loss. As listeners reflect on the significance of this historic moment, they are reminded of music's unique ability to capture the essence of human experience, bridging generational divides and celebrating the stories that unite us all.