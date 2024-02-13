Appropriate: Broadway Musical Transitions to Film and Extended Run

The Broadway musical "Appropriate" makes waves with its upcoming two-part film adaptation and extended run at the Belasco Theater. The first trailer for the movie version, produced by Great Performances, debuted during the 2024 Super Bowl, generating excitement among fans and newcomers alike.

Advertisment

Transferring Success: From Non-Profit to Commercial

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drama, originally staged at the non-profit Hayes Theater, will transfer to the Belasco Theater for an extended run from March 25 to June 23. This move marks a significant milestone as it's the first time a Second Stage production transfers to a commercial Broadway house in the same season.

A Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team

Advertisment

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate" follows the Lafayette siblings as they uncover dark secrets about their late father's past on a former plantation. The majority of the original Broadway cast will reprise their roles, including Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll. However, Elle Fanning's role will be recast due to filming commitments.

Broadway in Transition: Insights from Producer Kevin McCollum

Broadway producer Kevin McCollum shared his thoughts on the challenges and surprises within the industry. According to McCollum, the pandemic and the shift towards diversity and inclusion have significantly impacted Broadway. He also highlighted his approach to producing new and innovative shows, citing past successes such as "Rent" and "In the Heights".

Advertisment

As the theater landscape continues to evolve, productions like "Appropriate" demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of the Broadway community. With its movie adaptation and extended run, "Appropriate" promises to captivate audiences and contribute to the ongoing narrative of Broadway's transformation.

Note: The Broadway play "Appropriate" will run through the potentially lucrative Tony Awards season. Tickets are available at the box office for a limited time and will be sold for $19.85.

For those interested in other Broadway shows, the Second Stage production at the Belasco Theatre is playing a 13-week limited engagement. Shows that are about to close in New York City include the Broadway debut of a new musical with a score by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.