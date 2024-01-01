en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country Club

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country Club

The iconic Kiwi rock band, The Feelers, is preparing for a highly-anticipated return to the Waitara Town and Country Club as part of their Reimagined – Greatest Hits NZ Tour. The band’s upcoming gig at the club marks a repeat performance, following a successful show in 2022 that has set the stage for a thrilling encore.

High Anticipation for The Feelers’ Return

Club president Harley Langl has expressed his excitement for the approaching concert, noting a surge in ticket sales in recent weeks. The tickets are priced at $65 for online purchases and $60 for those bought directly from the club, with door sales also being accommodated. Moreover, attendees will have access to a convenient bus service from Crowded House to the venue and back, for a minimal cost.

Reimagined – Greatest Hits NZ Tour

The Feelers’ tour features 17 dates across New Zealand, with Capital Theatre joining as special guests. Fans can anticipate performances of popular hits like ‘Venus’, ‘Fishing for Lisa’, and ‘Larger Than Life’ at the concert scheduled for 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Waitara Town and Country Club: A Music Hub

Over time, the Waitara Town and Country Club has emerged as a vibrant hub for live music, hosting acts such as Devilskin and Hello Sailor last year. The club is set to continue this trend with the impending arrival of The Mockers in March, hinting at a busy and exciting calendar for the year. Despite challenges faced by the hospitality industry, Langl remains optimistic about the club’s future as patrons continue to show their support.

0
Music New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hip-Hop Revolution in the Middle East: Wegz Leading the Charge

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: 2023's Highlights in Film and Audio

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Rings in 2024 at PANYC2023; 'Question' Wins Video of the Year

By Israel Ojoko

Babymonster Preps for Comeback with 'Stuck in the Middle'

By BNN Correspondents

Witness Safety Concerns Emerge in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Witness Safety Concerns Emerge in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial ...
heart comment 0
Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum: A Marathon of Melody Ends in Hospital

By Ebenezer Mensah

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum: A Marathon of Melody Ends in Hospital
JChameleone Electrifies PANYC2023 Despite Pre-Show Setback

By BNN Correspondents

JChameleone Electrifies PANYC2023 Despite Pre-Show Setback
Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez Rekindles Iconic Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez Rekindles Iconic Performance
Stray Kids Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024 Including New Album and World Tour

By BNN Correspondents

Stray Kids Unveils Exciting Plans for 2024 Including New Album and World Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
1 min
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
3 mins
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
5 mins
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
8 mins
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
8 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
8 mins
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
9 mins
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
9 mins
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
8 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
41 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app