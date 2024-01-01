Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country Club

The iconic Kiwi rock band, The Feelers, is preparing for a highly-anticipated return to the Waitara Town and Country Club as part of their Reimagined – Greatest Hits NZ Tour. The band’s upcoming gig at the club marks a repeat performance, following a successful show in 2022 that has set the stage for a thrilling encore.

High Anticipation for The Feelers’ Return

Club president Harley Langl has expressed his excitement for the approaching concert, noting a surge in ticket sales in recent weeks. The tickets are priced at $65 for online purchases and $60 for those bought directly from the club, with door sales also being accommodated. Moreover, attendees will have access to a convenient bus service from Crowded House to the venue and back, for a minimal cost.

Reimagined – Greatest Hits NZ Tour

The Feelers’ tour features 17 dates across New Zealand, with Capital Theatre joining as special guests. Fans can anticipate performances of popular hits like ‘Venus’, ‘Fishing for Lisa’, and ‘Larger Than Life’ at the concert scheduled for 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Waitara Town and Country Club: A Music Hub

Over time, the Waitara Town and Country Club has emerged as a vibrant hub for live music, hosting acts such as Devilskin and Hello Sailor last year. The club is set to continue this trend with the impending arrival of The Mockers in March, hinting at a busy and exciting calendar for the year. Despite challenges faced by the hospitality industry, Langl remains optimistic about the club’s future as patrons continue to show their support.