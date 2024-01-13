en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Anthony Adoki’s New Single ‘Arise For Me’: A Blend of Cultures and Spirituality

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Anthony Adoki’s New Single ‘Arise For Me’: A Blend of Cultures and Spirituality

Anthony Adoki and his band have struck a chord in the contemporary music scene with their new single, “Arise For Me.” This song, produced by Victor Sunday and complemented by a visually stimulating music video directed by Perception Film Works, is resonating across borders with its unique blend of African and Western influences and a profound spiritual message.

International Acclaim for “Arise For Me”

Adoki’s latest offering has gained significant international recognition, finding its place in national music streaming platforms and within Christian communities. The band’s music, including previous hits like ‘Lokeloke,’ is recognized for its fusion of cultural elements and languages – an innovative style that has become their signature.

Anthony Adoki: A Worship Leader Inspiring Through Music

Aside from being a successful musician, Anthony Adoki wears another hat – that of a worship leader at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Nigeria. Through his music, Adoki aims to inspire listeners across the globe to acknowledge and harness their divine potential.

From “Don’t Give Up” to “Arise For Me”

The journey of Adoki and his band began with their debut album, “Don’t Give Up,” released back in 2009. Their unique musical approach set them apart in the global music industry and paved the way for their continued success. With “Arise For Me,” Adoki and his band reaffirm their commitment to creating music that is not just rich in sound and rhythm but also carries a spiritual upliftment.

0
Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
22 mins ago
South Indian Rap Artist Irfana Marks Bold Evolution with New Single 'London Dry'
Def Jam Recordings India has launched a new single, ‘London Dry,’ by the emerging South Indian rap artist, Irfana. This thunderous track, produced in collaboration with celebrated record producer, Zero Chill, signifies Irfana’s second outing with the label and a bold stride in her musical journey. Packing a Punch with ‘London Dry’ Described as punchy,
South Indian Rap Artist Irfana Marks Bold Evolution with New Single 'London Dry'
Amanda Palmer's Unplanned Sojourn: 'New Zealand Survival Songs EP' Chronicles Pandemic Experiences
54 mins ago
Amanda Palmer's Unplanned Sojourn: 'New Zealand Survival Songs EP' Chronicles Pandemic Experiences
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
1 hour ago
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
25 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
39 mins ago
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
Echoes of Earth Festival Makes Its Goa Debut: A Blend of Music, Heritage, and Conservation
49 mins ago
Echoes of Earth Festival Makes Its Goa Debut: A Blend of Music, Heritage, and Conservation
Latest Headlines
World News
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
3 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
3 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
3 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
3 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
4 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
4 mins
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
5 mins
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
6 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app