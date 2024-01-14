Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From Wife Heyyoun Chang

Brandon Paak Anderson, better known as Anderson .Paak, has taken a solemn step and filed for divorce from his wife, Heyyoun Chang. The couple’s journey, which began at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, has seen a convergence of cultures, the birth of two sons, and a shared passion for music. Their story now takes a painful turn, with irreconcilable differences cited as the cause for this separation.

From Music to Marriage

Anderson and Chang, both musicians, met at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood where Chang had immigrated from Korea. Their bond was forged in melodies and rhythms, growing into a union that has lasted over a decade. The couple has two sons, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6, who have been raised in a bilingual household, speaking both Korean and English. This influence extends to Paak’s own connection with his Korean heritage, a significant part of their children’s upbringing, which he credits to Chang.

Divorce and Custody Battles

The Silk Sonic musician has not only filed for divorce but is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. The court documents reveal his request to eliminate the possibility of awarding spousal support to either party. This request, if granted, may significantly affect the future dynamics of their relationship and their children’s lives.

Music, Family, and Heritage

Paak, who is of mixed African American and Korean heritage, has often spoken about how his family, marriage, and children have been a byproduct of his passion for music. His wife, a singer in a gospel rock band, has played a vital role in this narrative. The influence of Chang’s Korean heritage has permeated his music and personal life, shaping their family’s unique cultural identity.