en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From Wife Heyyoun Chang

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From Wife Heyyoun Chang

Brandon Paak Anderson, better known as Anderson .Paak, has taken a solemn step and filed for divorce from his wife, Heyyoun Chang. The couple’s journey, which began at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, has seen a convergence of cultures, the birth of two sons, and a shared passion for music. Their story now takes a painful turn, with irreconcilable differences cited as the cause for this separation.

From Music to Marriage

Anderson and Chang, both musicians, met at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood where Chang had immigrated from Korea. Their bond was forged in melodies and rhythms, growing into a union that has lasted over a decade. The couple has two sons, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6, who have been raised in a bilingual household, speaking both Korean and English. This influence extends to Paak’s own connection with his Korean heritage, a significant part of their children’s upbringing, which he credits to Chang.

Divorce and Custody Battles

The Silk Sonic musician has not only filed for divorce but is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. The court documents reveal his request to eliminate the possibility of awarding spousal support to either party. This request, if granted, may significantly affect the future dynamics of their relationship and their children’s lives.

Music, Family, and Heritage

Paak, who is of mixed African American and Korean heritage, has often spoken about how his family, marriage, and children have been a byproduct of his passion for music. His wife, a singer in a gospel rock band, has played a vital role in this narrative. The influence of Chang’s Korean heritage has permeated his music and personal life, shaping their family’s unique cultural identity.

0
Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
9 seconds ago
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
In a shocking development, Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, brother of renowned rapper Yo Gotti, was gunned down near Winchester Road in Memphis. The fatal incident occurred just as Big Jook was leaving a funeral service. While visuals of the crime scene have surfaced on the internet, the specifics surrounding the shooting still remain shrouded in
Yo Gotti's Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation
Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots
2 hours ago
Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots
Jay-Z Reveals Marital Struggles in New Single 'I Want You Forever'
4 hours ago
Jay-Z Reveals Marital Struggles in New Single 'I Want You Forever'
Soca Veteran Irvin 'Blackie' Blackman Delights Fans with New Track 'Gladman'
28 seconds ago
Soca Veteran Irvin 'Blackie' Blackman Delights Fans with New Track 'Gladman'
Mary J. Blige's Comeback and Benny The Butcher's Hoop Dreams: A Vibrant Day in Hip-Hop
16 mins ago
Mary J. Blige's Comeback and Benny The Butcher's Hoop Dreams: A Vibrant Day in Hip-Hop
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
2 hours ago
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
6 seconds
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
25 seconds
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
1 min
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
6 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
11 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
13 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
13 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
13 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
14 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app