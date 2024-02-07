An Evening of Music with the Dallas Chamber Symphony: A Review

On a recent Tuesday, music enthusiasts in Dallas found themselves torn between two captivating concerts - the Dallas Winds and the Dallas Chamber Symphony. Those who chose the latter, at Moody Performance Hall, were in for a treat. The evening was marked by performances by a roughly 40-member ensemble led by the well-regarded conductor, Richard McKay.

Advertisment

Wagner's Siegfried Idyll: A Warm Tribute with Slight Imbalance

The concert commenced with Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, originally composed as a birthday serenade for his wife. The ensemble performed this piece with a warmth that was slightly marred by an imbalance between the quieter strings and the more assertive winds and horns.

Jaewon Wee: A Violin Virtuoso

Advertisment

The highlight of the evening was a performance by violinist Jaewon Wee, the winner of the 2023 Dallas International Violin Competition. Wee demonstrated exceptional training and natural authority in Mozart's D major Violin Concerto (K. 218), delivering a technically flawless performance and her own fitting cadenzas. Complementing Wee's performance, McKay and the orchestra provided elegant support.

Beethoven's Eighth Symphony: A Test of the Ensemble's Limits

The evening concluded with Beethoven's Eighth Symphony, executed with exhilarating energy. The symphony, performed in line with Beethoven's own tempo indications, pushed the ensemble's limits, particularly during the finale.

Advertisment

Audience Demographics and Concert Experience

The concert attracted a notably younger and diverse audience compared to other classical concerts in Dallas. Unfortunately, the concert experience was slightly spoiled by excessive applause between movements, insufficient lighting for reading programs, overly long program notes, and unhelpful introductory commentary from McKay. Additionally, attendees faced challenges with poorly lit parking across Ross Avenue and expensive parking meters.

The Local Cultural Scene

Aside from the concert, the review also touched on other local cultural events, including the upcoming appointment at the Fort Worth Symphony, an interruption at a Dallas Symphony concert, a Dallas Opera production, and a Fort Worth Symphony performance of Mahler's Seventh Symphony.