An Enchanting Evening of Jazz and Fine Dining: T.A.D. of Jazz at the Little River Canyon Center

As the sun bids adieu on February 16, the Little River Canyon Center at Jacksonville State University will transform into an enchanting haven for jazz aficionados and epicureans alike. The evening's centerpiece: a captivating performance by T.A.D. of Jazz, an ensemble celebrated for their harmonious fusion of contemporary and smooth jazz, soul, gospel, and funk influences.

The Quintessential Quintet

Formed in 2007, T.A.D. of Jazz is a quintet of seasoned musicians who have graced the stages of numerous festivals and private events throughout the Northeast. Reuben Mitchell on saxophone, Kerwin Allen on bass, Tyson Hall on trumpet and guitar, Jay Reginald Ammons on keyboard, and DeMarcus Jones on drums form this symphony of talent.

Their repertoire spans the history of jazz, from the timeless compositions of Duke Ellington to the groovy rhythms of Earth, Wind, & Fire. With a focus on Fusion Jazz, R&B, and Neo-Soul, T.A.D. of Jazz aims to bridge the gap between generations and genres, appealing to a diverse audience.

A Magical Evening in the Making

The Little River Canyon Center, an esteemed venue nestled within the Jacksonville State University grounds and adjacent to the Little River Canyon National Preserve, invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening.

Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted with a delectable dinner menu, curated to complement the soulful melodies that will soon fill the air. As the evening unfolds, the band will take center stage, performing a medley of their beloved compositions.

The event encourages visitors to dress up and embrace the sophisticated atmosphere, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of dinner, dancing, and jazz.

The Healing Power of Jazz

Beyond its undeniable allure, jazz has been found to promote relaxation and even lower heart rates and pulses, according to recent studies. As the soothing rhythms of T.A.D. of Jazz wash over the audience, attendees can expect to leave the event feeling not only entertained but also rejuvenated.

For those eager to secure their spot at this magical evening of music, tickets are available for $75 per person. However, reservations must be made by February 10 to ensure a place at this highly anticipated event.

With a lineup as promising as this, jazz lovers and casual listeners alike would be hard-pressed to find a more enchanting way to spend an evening. As the moon rises over the Little River Canyon Center, T.A.D. of Jazz will weave their musical magic, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attend.