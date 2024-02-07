Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back To Black' to Feature Score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

The much-anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, is set to captivate audiences not only with its compelling storytelling, but also with its musical score. The film's production studios recently announced the involvement of esteemed musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, a collaboration that promises to infuse the movie with a profound depth and emotion. The film's first trailer, released last month, has already stirred a wave of anticipation, a sentiment that is likely to intensify with this latest revelation.

A Collaboration of Note

Both Cave and Ellis have a long-standing history in music, a foundation that is expected to contribute significantly to their scoring of Back To Black. The pair have composed between 20-30 minutes of music for the film, a creative endeavor rooted in their shared history of music making. This project adds another significant chapter to their impressive portfolio, which includes recent work for the Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the film Blonde about Marilyn Monroe.

Anticipation Builds

With Marisa Abela cast as Winehouse, Back To Black is already attracting significant attention. The announcement of Cave and Ellis's involvement has added another layer of excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the duo's musical interpretation of Winehouse's life and legacy. The film's director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, expressed her long-held aspiration to work with the musicians, citing their deep understanding and sensibility towards the story.

A Moving Tribute

Produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures, Back To Black is set to be released in the U.K. on April 12 and in the U.S. on May 10. The film promises to be a moving tribute to Winehouse, celebrating her life, talent, and enduring impact on the world of music. With Cave and Ellis's score setting the emotional tone, audiences can expect a deeply engaging cinematic experience.