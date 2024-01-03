Amazon Music Unlimited Provides 3-Month Free Trial to New Subscribers

Amazon, the global online retail giant, is offering new subscribers a chance to escape the winter blues with a free 3-month trial of their premium music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited. This promotion could save participants up to $32.97, based on the standard monthly subscription prices.

A Musical Relief

As the temperature dips and days become shorter, individuals often seek solace in music. Recognizing this, Amazon is providing a diverse range of music and podcast options to explore. Indeed, Amazon Music Unlimited boasts a library of 100 million songs, all without the interruption of advertisements. The service also allows for unlimited skips and the ability to download songs for offline listening, enhancing the user experience.

The Fine Print

Usually, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $10.99 per month for non-Prime members and $9.99 per month for Prime members. However, with this unique promotion, new subscribers can enjoy the service for free over a three-month period. It’s important to note, though, that after the trial period concludes, subscribers will automatically be charged the standard subscription fee unless they actively choose to cancel their subscription.

Eligibility and Reporting

This offer specifically targets new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. The promotion was reported by Lauren Allain, a freelance journalist with a background in journalism and business administration, who frequently covers deals at Mashable.