Alynda Segarra Embarks on a Soulful Journey with 'The Past Is Still Alive'

Imagine the dimly lit streets of New Orleans, where the echoes of past lives and the whispers of resilience blend into the night air. Here, Alynda Segarra, the creative force behind Hurray For The Riff Raff, found not just music but a deep, transformative friendship. Their upcoming album, 'The Past Is Still Alive', is not merely a collection of songs but a vessel carrying stories of survival, identity, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. As we delve into Segarra's latest work, we uncover a narrative that's as much about personal journey as it is about the universal search for belonging.

Advertisment

A New Chapter Unfolds

In anticipation of the album's release, Segarra has gifted their audience with singles that resonate with soul and sincerity. 'Alibi', 'Colossus Of Roads', and 'Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)' each weave a tapestry rich with emotional depth and lyrical prowess. However, it's the latest track, 'Hawkmoon', that stands as a testament to Segarra's evolution as an artist and individual. Accompanied by a visually captivating music video, 'Hawkmoon' is a roots-rock anthem that captures the essence of escape and the yearning for freedom. Inspired by Segarra's friendship with Miss Jonathan, a German rapper and poet, the song pays homage to a relationship that profoundly influenced Segarra's understanding of gender, identity, and the power of self-acceptance.

The Muse Behind the Music

Advertisment

Miss Jonathan, a transgender woman, emerged as a beacon of light in Segarra's life, guiding them through a period of self-discovery and artistic awakening. Their bond, rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences, provided Segarra with a deeper insight into the complexities of identity and the courage to embrace one's true self. This influence is palpably woven into the fabric of 'Hawkmoon', where the narrative transcends personal anecdote to touch on universal themes of acceptance, struggle, and liberation. It's a tribute that celebrates not just a friendship but the transformative power of understanding and love.

A Defiant Reckoning with the Past

Set to be released on March 23 by Nonesuch, 'The Past Is Still Alive' marks Segarra's ninth album—a defiant exploration of survival in the face of extinction, human resilience, and the eternal dance of joy and tragedy. Drawing from their own experiences of living rough and playing music on the streets, Segarra channels a poignant empathy into their storytelling. The album promises a blend of musicality that is both eclectic and deeply rooted in the folk tradition, showcasing a band that has come into its own. According to a review by Mojo, the album delves into themes that are at once deeply personal and universally resonant, offering listeners a journey through the past that is both reflective and forward-looking.

As we await the full release of 'The Past Is Still Alive', it's clear that Alynda Segarra's journey with Hurray For The Riff Raff is far from over. Through their music, they continue to challenge, inspire, and invite us to explore the depths of our own stories. In a world that often seeks to divide, Segarra's work stands as a reminder of the power of music to bridge gaps, to heal, and to bring us closer to our shared humanity.