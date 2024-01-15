Ally Lotti Faces Backlash Over Alleged Release of Intimate Content with Late Rapper Juice WRLD

The late rapper Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, is under fire after allegedly revealing plans to release a private tape and intimate photos with the artist. The claim surfaced following a report by gossip channel Drama Alert, suggesting that Lotti, in a message to an unnamed person, stated her intention to release the content herself, as opposed to bowing down to threats from alleged hackers.

Lotti’s Controversial History

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, succumbed to an overdose in December 2019. Since his untimely death, Lotti’s actions have generated considerable outrage among his fans. Notably, aside from the recent controversial announcement, she has been criticized for reportedly selling Juice WRLD’s belongings online, including a Louis Vuitton backpack that fetched $40,000.

Further controversy arose when Lotti and her boyfriend, Carter Jamison, were arrested on shoplifting and substance possession charges at a Walmart store. They were subsequently released on a $2,500 bail.

The Relationship and Its Aftermath

The relationship between Lotti and Juice WRLD began via social media interaction in 2018 and continued until his death. Fans have directed their ire towards Lotti, attributing the rapper’s substance addiction to her and accusing her of misleading the police about the circumstances of his death.

Despite the heavy criticism, Lotti has defended herself, hinting that the public may not be entirely aware of the behind-the-scenes circumstances.