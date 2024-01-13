Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition

A well-known figure in Zimbabwe’s music scene, Alick Macheso has opted for a pause from his live performances in January. This decision follows a successful holiday tour spanning several cities. The break is not a financial compromise, but a long-held tradition, remembered and followed by local musicians, including Macheso himself. The practice resonates with the habits of musical legends like Leonard Dembo and Nicholas Zakaria.

Macheso’s Time Off

During this hiatus, Macheso is not merely resting. The singer is investing quality time with his loved ones on his farm in Chivhu, engaging in maize cultivation and cattle rearing activities. Besides, Macheso is also gearing up for a new album release, scheduled for June 7. This break is seen as an opportunity for the artist to recharge, connect with his roots, and show gratitude to his fans for their relentless support.

Other Musicians Follow Suit

Mark Ngwazi, another noteworthy musician, is also observing the January performance break. Ngwazi is using this time to cultivate tobacco on his farm, aligning this pause to the customs of traditional healers. Other prominent musicians, including Romeo Gasa and Nicholas Zakaria, also endorse this tradition, despite the uncertainty of its origins.

The Tradition of a Break

The break in January is more than a simple hiatus from performances. It is a moment of reflection, rejuvenation, and planning for the musicians. It allows the artists to immerse themselves in activities outside their professional sphere, which is believed to enhance their creativity and connection with their fans. This tradition, while unique, is an integral aspect of Zimbabwe’s rich musical culture.